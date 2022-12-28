Glenn Del Giudice, a longtime Department of Natural Resources wildlife researcher known for his work on yearslong studies of whitetail deer habitat and threats to Minnesota's fragile moose population, has died. He was 68.

In 1996, the Star Tribune noted at the time that Del Giudice was "among a handful of deer researchers employed by the Department of Natural Resources who help keep Minnesota at the forefront of whitetail management worldwide."

He was several years into a 12-year study of whitetails and their dependence on stands of conifers mixed with older aspen to endure harsh winters. Those wintering areas were in decline Up North and Del Giudice was still collecting data on the importance of winter habitat for deer at a research location near Remer.

Tom Rusch, a retired DNR wildlife manager from Tower who worked with Del Giudice for 35 years, said he was a pillar in the whitetail and moose research communities across North America. His loss will be felt immediately next week when DNR crews once again launch the department's aerial moose survey — a vital annual tool that has helped the state track the population decline of the species.

"We'd hand him the data and he'd write it all up and be able to say where the population was heading,'' Rusch said.

Del Giudice, of Forest Lake, also was instrumental in developing Minnesota's Winter Severity Index — a model combining snow depths, duration of deep snow and other seasonal indicators to help estimate deer mortality over winter. Rusch said Del Giudice taught a lot of wildlife managers and hunters that wolves get too much blame for deer population declines when so many other factors are in play.

In the field, Del Giudice was a pioneer in collecting urine samples from moose and deer by capturing it from snow. He used the samples to analyze winter nutrition levels in the animals.

"He was extremely intelligent and organized,'' Rusch said. "He worked and worked and worked some more.''

Glenn Del Giudice

Del Giudice also was an adjunct professor in graduate studies at the University of Minnesota. An obituary in the Star Tribune noted that he "was passionate about his research and exploring the natural world, and he often spent his weekends writing, hiking, and exploring the outdoors."

Del Giudice is survived by three children.

A celebration of life gathering is from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Dr., in Forest Lake.

Bob Timmons contributed to this report.