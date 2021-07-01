Glen Taylor's sale of 20% of his ownership in the Timberwolves and Lynx franchises to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez is legal and can continue, according to district court judge Eric C. Tostrud, who made his ruling this morning.

The court heard arguments on Wednesday from lawyers for Taylor, who owns the Star Tribune, and franchise minority owner Meyer Orbach, who asked for an injunction against the sale. Orbach argued that the initial 20% sale was the beginning of a control sale process, and that he had rights to sell his minority ownership stake if that were the case.

The judge ruled that the initial sale of 20% was nothing more than that, and not the first step in the sale of the franchise.

"The outcome of these motions largely comes down to one question: whether the sale set to occur on June 30 counts as a 'Control Sale' under the Parties' written Partnership Agreement," Tostrud wrote, before concluding, "it does not."

The ruling continued:

"As of June 30, there will be no definitive agreement to transfer a controlling interest in the teams to Rodriguez and Lore. This conclusion undermines the remaining arguments Orbit raises about the terms of the Partnership Agreement. And Orbit has not plausibly alleged that, in structuring the deal the way he did, Taylor acted in bad faith. Defendants' motion to dismiss will therefore be granted, and Orbit's claims will be dismissed with prejudice."

