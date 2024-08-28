Orono and Monticello would like nothing better than to end Visitation’s historic run in high school girls swimming. In 2024, that could be realistic instead of a far-fetched goal.
Visitation girls swimming team, winner of 10 state titles in a row, faces challenge in pursuit of No. 11
Orono and Monticello both have more returning firepower than does perennial Class 1A champion Visitation. In Class 2A, Edina and Minnetonka stand out again.
Both programs finished within 80 points of the Blazers in the Class 1A state meet last year. It marked the 10th consecutive team championship for Visitation.
Orono and Monticello both have all but one of their state meet entrants from 2023 back this season, including their highly touted Division I recruits — Orono junior Graycin Andreen and Monticello sophomore Adalynn Biegler.
“I think we have a shot, but we have to be at our best in order to have a chance,” Orono coach Mark Seguin said. “I like where we are at.”
Seguin said it’s not just about ending Visitation’s streak.
“I don’t want to just beat Visitation. I want to be Visitation,” Seguin said. “To perform at that level is phenomenal. It speaks volumes about their culture. They have a great program.”
Seguin welcomes back seven state meet entrants from last season’s runner-up squad. Monticello has nine returning from its third-place group. On the other hand, Visitation graduated four of its nine state meet participants.
“I feel like we have started up right where we ended last year,” Monticello coach Stacy Biegler said. “We have to get more people in the top eight and top 16. That is our goal.”
Her daughter, Adalynn, is the defending state champion in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle.
Andreen won 200 freestyle and swam the anchor leg on the Spartans’ victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.
Visitation senior Katie Miller won the 500 freestyle in 2023.
“What Visitation has done is very impressive,” Stacy Biegler said.
Edina, Minnetonka start at front
Edina has had Lake Conference rival Minnetonka’s number the past two seasons. Can the Hornets make it three straight?
The Class 2A defending state champion Hornets topped Minnetonka by 27.5 points last season after edging the Skippers by six points in 2022. The two are the class of the field again in 2024.
Edina, winner of nine of the past 13 championships, is led by junior Libbi McCarthy and freshman Siggy Nymo. McCarthy is the defending state champion in the 50 freestyle and runner-up in the 100 freestyle; Nymo was second in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. Both also swam a leg on the Hornets’ 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Minnetonka is led by senior Annabelle Wentzel, the defending state champion in the 100 butterfly. She also finished second in the 100 backstroke.
Big 9 Conference ready to make splash
Four swimmers, representing four different schools, from the Big 9 Conference could make waves this season: Northfield senior Nora Kortuem and Rochester juniors Julia Ogren at John Marshall, Sophia Blixt at Century and Madeline Gau at Mayo.
The group spreads over a variety of events. Ogren is coming off third-place finishes in the 100 and 200 freestyle events in the Class 2A state meet. Blixt was third in the 100 breaststroke and Gau fourth in the 100 butterfly. Kortuem took third place in the 100 backstroke and fourth in the 100 butterfly in the 2023 Class 1A state meet.
Ten metro individuals to watch
Includes Class 2A state meet results from 2023, unless noted.
Graycin Andreen, Orono, junior: First in 200 freestyle (1:50.77) and third in butterfly (56.11) in Class 1A. College: undecided.
Adalynn Biegler, Monticello, sophomore: First in 50 freestyle (22.80) and 100 freestyle (50.25) in Class 1A. College: undecided.
Madeline Kohel, Minneapolis Washburn, junior: First in diving. College: undecided.
Libbi McCarthy, Edina, junior: First in 50 freestyle (23.01) and second in 100 freestyle (50.61). College: undecided.
Frances Muir, Edina, junior: Second in 500 freestyle (4:57.62) and seventh in 200 individual medley (2:07.68). College: undecided.
Siggy Nymo, Edina, freshman: Second in 100 butterfly (54.71) and 200 individual medley (2:02.65). College: undecided.
Ivy Solt, Prior Lake, senior: First in 500 freestyle (4:51.09) and second in 200 freestyle (1.49.78). College: Kansas.
Lily Van Heel, St. Michael-Albertville, senior: First in 100 backstroke (53.85) and 200 individual medley (2:01.43). College: Wisconsin.
Annabelle Wentzel, Minnetonka, senior: First in 100 butterfly (54.15) and second in 100 backstroke (54.96). College: Missouri.
Arianna Zelen, Shakopee, senior: First in 100 freestyle (49.86) and fourth in 100 breaststroke (1:04.44). College: Wisconsin.
Five Greater Minnesota individuals to watch
Includes Class 2A state meet results from 2023, unless noted.
Sophia Blixt, Rochester Century, junior: Third in 100 breaststroke (1:03.99) and ninth in 200 individual medley (2:05.45). College: undecided.
Avery Duerr, Brainerd, junior: Eighth in 100 breaststroke (1:05.73). College: undecided.
Madeline Gau, Rochester Mayo, junior: Fourth in 100 butterfly (56.54) and seventh in 100 backstroke (57.52). College: undecided.
Nora Kortuem, Northfield, senior: Third in 100 backstroke (57.83) and fourth in 100 butterfly (56.96) in Class 1A. College: undecided.
Julia Ogren, Rochester John Marshall, junior: Third in 100 freestyle (50.62) and 200 freestyle (1:51.12). College: undecided.
Swimming state rankings
By the coaches association
CLASS 2A
1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Wayzata; 4. Stillwater; 5. Prior Lake; 6. Maple Grove; 7. East Ridge; 8. Rochester Century; 9. Lakeville North; 10. Rosemount.
CLASS 1A
1. Visitation; 2. Orono; 3. Monticello; 4. Delano; 5. Breck; 6. Northfield; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall; 8. Melrose; 9. Mahtomedi; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
