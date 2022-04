600168573

Girls Explore Science program at Dodge Nature Center

Dodge Nature Center in West St. Paul offers an after-school science program for girls 5th-8th grade. The program is meant to a positive social environment for girls from different schools to explore different parts of nature and science. Each program is once a week for a month. On Wednesday a small group of girls ages 10-13 learned about agriculture and got to get up close with farm animals.