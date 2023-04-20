Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Ryan Liffrig is stepping aside as Stewartville's girls basketball coach after guiding the Tigers to the best season in program history.

Stewartville is coming off a 29-3 season, which included a 26-game winning streak, and reached the state tournament for the first time in school history. The Tigers finished as the Class 3A state tournament runner-up, losing to Benilde-St. Margaret's 66-60 in the final. The Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association honored Liffrig as Class 3A Coach of the Year.

Liffrig compiled a 142-77 record in his eight seasons at the helm of the program. His teams won at least 19 games five of the past six seasons.

Liffrig, 37, told the Post-Bulletin of Rochester that he wants to spend more time with his family. The Liffrigs have three children, ages 8, 5 and 2.