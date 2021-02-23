A 6-year-old girl was killed and a 35-year-old woman was injured while on a snowmobile that crashed on their residential property in northern Minnesota, authorities said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred about 3:15 p.m. Monday east of Leech Lake in Gould Township, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and emergency responders arrived at the scene and determined that the woman was "operating a 2004 Ski-Doo snowmobile in the yard area of their residence, when the snowmobile struck a stump, launching the machine down an embankment to Leech Lake and into a tree," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Lifesaving efforts were performed before the girl was declared dead at the scene. The woman was taken by ambulance to a Bemidji hospital. Her condition was not disclosed.

Authorities have not disclosed how the girl and woman were related.

