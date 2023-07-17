A 15-year-old girl was shot to death early Monday east of Lake of the Isles in Minneapolis, officials said.
The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. near the residential intersection of W. 25th Street and S. Girard Avenue, police said.
Emergency medical responders tended to the teen's injuries, but she died at the scene, according to police. Her age and identity have yet to be released.
No arrests have been made as of late Monday morning.
"Circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this time," a police statement read. "Officers interviewed witnesses and canvassed the area."
