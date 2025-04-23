The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

6. Pat Hayes benefit: One of the Twin Cities’ stalwart musicians, Lamont Cranston founding frontman Pat Hayes, is still recovering from a stroke suffered Dec. 9, and he recently had carotid artery surgery on his neck. He’s at home, recuperating, writing songs and painting but expenses have mounted. So, his band and other friends are performing another benefit concert for him. There will be auction items from Bonnie Raitt, Dan Aykroyd and others as well as guitars, concert tickets and four paintings by Hayes. Mick Sterling will be the emcee as Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys open the evening, followed by two hours of the Lamont Cranston Band, sans Hayes, with special guests including Bruce McCabe, Larry Hayes, Ted Larsen and Sonny Earl. (7:30 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina, $20-$25, etix.com)