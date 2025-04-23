The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

Thursday, April 24
1. Deep Sea Diver: After earning a warm reception opening Pearl Jam’s two Xcel Center gigs in 2023, Jessica Dobson and her Seattle bandmates have turned into a hotly buzzing indie-rock act with their latest album for Sub Pop, “Billboard Heart.” Dobson first made a name for herself as an auxiliary member of the Shins, and that band’s influence reverberates along with tinges of Bowie and QOTSA wham-rock on the amped-up record, which Dobson herself co-produced. They’re playing club dates across America through summer. Opener Byland is led another Seattle songwriter. (8 pm. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, resale only, first-avenue.com)
Also: 1960s cult band Love featuring original Lead guitarist Johnny Echols brings vintage psych rock (7:30 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $34-$40); the quirky, Texas-reared cross between Ernest Tubb and Jimi Hendrix, guit-steel twanger Junior Brown is back out patrolling the highways (7 p.m. Thu.-Fri. the Dakota, $75).
Friday, April 25
2. Minnesota Orchestra: Each year, some promising young composers have the opportunity to develop and premiere a new work with the orchestra as part of its Composer Institute. After 11 years of leading it, composer Kevin Puts has decided to join the group and open the concert with a new work of his own. The Pulitzer winner for “Silent Night” (premiered by Minnesota Opera) offers “Heartland” on a program that also features Thomas Søndergård conducting new music by four emerging U.S.-based composers: Benjamin Webster, Elise Arancio, Soomin Kim and Andrew Faulkenberry. (8 p.m. Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., choose your price, minnesotaorchestra.org)
Also: Quirky psychedelic California indie-rocker Ty Segall is out playing solo acoustic dates ahead of next month’s release of his 16th record, “Possession” (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, sold-out); well-traveled jazz clarinetist Dave Bennett plays with a local quartet (6:30 p.m. Crooners, $32.31 and up); a transatlantic pairing by flashy, dubsteppy DJs LSDream and CloZee, LSZEE settles in for two nights of heavy dancing at the Armory with different openers each night (8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $77 or $127/two-night); all-star Twin Cities cover band Zeppo gets the Led out at Icehouse (8 p.m., $20-$27).
Saturday, April 26
3. Charli XCX: Brat Summer has passed, but the British rave-pop star remains as hot a ticket as ever. She’s finally coming to town supporting her pop culture-redefining breakout album, “Brat,” fresh off headline-nabbing headlining performances at Coachella. Her tour is purportedly a high-energy affair that’s surprisingly low-key production-wise, as the singer leans into her dance club roots and showcases many of the grinders off her five previous albums. Yes, hers isn’t an overnight success story. You can be sure the highlights of the night will be the recent hits, though, including “Guess,” “Apple” and “360.” Her fellow Brit and “Von Dutch” collaborator Finn Keane opens. (7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $187 and up, ticketmaster.com)
4. Oratorio Society of Minnesota: Perhaps you know 20th-century English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams for his mesmerizingly beautiful work for violin and orchestra, “The Lark Ascending.” But Vaughan Williams could weave similar magic with his choral music. Conductor Matthew Mehaffey and the Oratorio Society will demonstrate with a concert full of his works for choir, organ and orchestra. The centerpiece is his lovely “Dona Nobis Pacem,” a plea for peace as the storms of war gathered. And the evening concludes with a work he wrote for the 1952 coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. (7:30 p.m. St. Olaf Catholic Church, 215 S. 8th St., Mpls., $10-$35, oratorio.org)
5. Djo: This is the pop star alter ego of actor Joe Keery of Netflix’s sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” On his just-released fourth Djo album, “The Crux,” he shows a penchant for throwback pop, whether the synth-pop of the Cars, the power pop of Dwight Twilley or the psych pop of the Beatles. The outlier is the smugly nerdy single “Basic Being Basic,” a bit of social commentary about social media fame. Keery also plays in the garage-y psych band Post Animal, which opens the concert. (7 p.m. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Pl., St. Paul, $90 and up, axs.com)
6. Pat Hayes benefit: One of the Twin Cities’ stalwart musicians, Lamont Cranston founding frontman Pat Hayes, is still recovering from a stroke suffered Dec. 9, and he recently had carotid artery surgery on his neck. He’s at home, recuperating, writing songs and painting but expenses have mounted. So, his band and other friends are performing another benefit concert for him. There will be auction items from Bonnie Raitt, Dan Aykroyd and others as well as guitars, concert tickets and four paintings by Hayes. Mick Sterling will be the emcee as Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys open the evening, followed by two hours of the Lamont Cranston Band, sans Hayes, with special guests including Bruce McCabe, Larry Hayes, Ted Larsen and Sonny Earl. (7:30 p.m. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina, $20-$25, etix.com)