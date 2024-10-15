There are spirits are everywhere, according to American Ghost Walks host Linda Lee, known to many as Dangerous Linda. And Minnesota is no exception.
Where to rub shoulders with Minnesota ghosts
Spirit chasers report eerie goings-on at a number of locations.
By Ella Anderson
Throughout the state, there are several hot spots where the paranormal world tends to be more active to the living eye. These areas are typically classified as haunted.
So, what is the difference between a spirit and a haunting? According to Lee’s research, “We are all spirits in a body. When the body dies, the spirit crosses over to wherever your religion or philosophy tells you that spirits go.”
Spirits can move freely between the living world and the spirit world through a veil, said Lee.
Hauntings are a little different.
“A haunting is a spirit whose body has died, and their spirit for some reason becomes earthbound. It cannot cross over,” said Lee. These spirits are typically bound to Earth because of some sort of unfinished business, such as a sudden tragic death or unresolved emotional conflict.
Linda has accumulated a long list of haunted spots throughout the state for her ghost tours. Here are some of her spiritual speculations, in addition to a few more haunted locations to check out this spooky season.
The Foshay Tower — Minneapolis
The Foshay marks one of Lee’s favorite paranormal locations on her tours. Known as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Twin Cities, this tower is decorated with colorful ghost stories from that of Wilbur Foshay’s spirit to several other unusual suspects that Lee details on her tour. A quick stop by the Foshay and you may witness unusual electrical fluctuations or even an unexpected guest in the elevator.
Water Street Inn — Stillwater
Stillwater is one of the most paranormal cities in the American Ghost Walks catalog, said Lee. With its rich history and a possible location of a parallel universe between times, Stillwater has its fair share of ghostly haunts, including the Water Street Inn. The historic hotel is rumored to be haunted by a drunken Confederate soldier, whose sweaty odor has been detected by guests.
Forepaugh’s — St. Paul
The French restaurant is said to be haunted by its former owner and his mistress, his maid Molly. After Joseph Forepaugh’s wife discovered his infidelity, he took his life. Heartbroken Molly followed suit. The duo is rumored to haunt the mansion, with reports of them walking through the dining areas and Molly banging on the walls and smashing glasses.
St. Olaf College — Northfield
This southern Minnesota college has been called “one of the Midwest’s most haunted campuses” by Mysterious Heartland. It is safe to say the college lives up to this title with a variety of paranormal reports stored away in the “Ghost File.” Created and curated by Greg Kneser, St. Olaf’s former vice president for student life, the “Ghost File” contains reports of the various ghost sightings around campus, including the ever-popular boy in the red baseball cap outside Thorson Hall.
Wabasha Street Caves — St. Paul
The Prohibition-era speakeasy caves are known for their ghostly gangster stories, haunted by murdered mobsters whose bodies were never found after a night at the casino turned deadly. Visitors report seeing gangsters glaring, walking past them and disappearing into the walls. The spooky speakeasy offers tours focused on the haunting history of the caves on the last Sunday of every month.
St. James Hotel — Red Wing
Looking for a place to stay this fall that is sure to send shivers down your spine? Look no farther than the St. James Hotel, specifically the third floor. Rumored to be haunted by Clara Lillyblad, the owner’s wife, in addition to a construction worker who fell to his death, the hotel has ghost stories galore. Guests have reported a variety of paranormal activity, including ghostly whispers, floating heads and cold spots.
St. Paul City Hall — St. Paul
This art deco building is the location of the last execution before Minnesota abolished the death penalty in 1911. The victim of this execution is said to be seen hanging in certain parts of the building.
According to Lee, the underground tunnels that run from City Hall to the Science Museum also have their own slew of spooky spiritual stories. “Some people think that today those tunnels are actually a thin place in the veil between the worlds,” said Lee. She has heard reports of paranormal activity such as spirits wandering aimlessly through the tunnels.
Warden’s House Museum — Stillwater
The house museum once was home to the wardens of the Minnesota State Prison, the last of them being Henry Wolfer. He lived in the warden’s home with his daughter Gertrude, who called herself Trudy. After her passing, Trudy is said to have been seen roaming the house searching for her child and holding her stomach in pain. The Washington County Historical Society is hosting flashlight tours Oct. 25 where visitors can hear more tales of terror and tragedy.
Griggs Mansion — St. Paul
This Victorian mansion built for Civil War officer Chauncey Griggs is one of the spookiest spots on Summit Avenue. A variety of people have lived in the mansion after Griggs’ passing in 1910, from the School of Art staff in the 1950s to paranormal book publisher Carl Weschcke in the ’60s. Each dweller has shared their own stories of haunted interactions with the paranormal, including a sharply dressed man fading in and out of doorways.
First Avenue — Minneapolis
Next time you’re enjoying a show at the iconic Minneapolis music venue, make sure to keep an eye out for the lingering spirits. The most popular First Avenue ghost story centers around a young lady in a green army jacket who has been seen dancing in the main room. Employees report hearing cries or voices when no one else is there, feeling someone touching them or seeing strange characters vanishing in air.
For more spooky stories and haunted hot spots, check out the American Ghost Walks tours offered in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Stillwater and Red Wing.
Ella.Anderson@startribune.com is a University of Minnesota student reporter on assignment for the Star Tribune.
Ella AndersonSpecial to the Star Tribune
