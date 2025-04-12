Ghost students: The new enrollment fraud scheme Minnesota two-year colleges are fighting

The instructor thought something was off when she looked at her online class registration. And she was right.
The students weren’t real people at all.
Instead, they were scammers, using stolen names to try to access financial aid money in what was among Minnesota State’s first known cases of so-called “ghost students,” a new type of enrollment fraud colleges across the country are facing.
Officials from Minnesota State are now warning community and technical colleges to look out for ghost students who can pocket hundreds or thousands in financial aid dollars before schools figure out they’re not real students.
This month, administrators and instructors testified at the State Capitol for a Senate hearing of a bill to create a statewide working group to address the enrollment fraud.
Joe Haker, a history instructor at Century College in White Bear Lake, said at the hearing that he found out in 2023 that 15% of his students were “basically an organized crime ring.”
“The problem has worsened from there,” he said.
Some of the fraudsters are local but most live in other countries, officials said. They enroll in online, asynchronous classes — courses where students can access lessons and activities whenever they want — primarily at two-year colleges, with no intent of learning or earning a degree.