ROCHESTER – The madness begins.
Getting around downtown Rochester will get ugly this summer, city warns
Rochester officials are partnering with Mayo Clinic and other organizations to help people navigate road and path closures as construction starts on major downtown projects.
Downtown Rochester may soon turn into an obstacle course for residents and visitors alike as long-promised construction on a variety of projects kicks off at the end of February.
To help folks get around, the city of Rochester is partnering with a number of organizations including Mayo Clinic, the Rochester Downtown Alliance and Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. on everything from dedicated construction update websites to signs and marketing campaigns for businesses affected by the construction.
“We’re really maximizing the opportunities available,” said Erin Sexton, a director of external relations at Mayo Clinic.
The city of Rochester will host a website that goes live at the end of the month and will feature up-to-date construction impacts. Mayo Clinic has its own version geared toward patients at mayoclinic.org/rochester-constructionr-construction which shows how visitors can navigate construction to get to appointments.
Mayo Clinic estimates more than 1.3 million visitors receive treatment each year in Rochester, about 10 times the city’s population.
Construction kicks off as the exterior of the Ozmun building starts demolition in a few weeks, followed by the former Lourdes High School site in March. Demolition on those sites are expected to last through the rest of the year, while other projects start, including entrance remodels at the east of the Gonda and Mayo buildings and an expansion of the Prospect Utility Plant.
Construction on parking ramps at St. Mary’s and the West Transit Village (site of the future rapid transit bus line set for construction next year) will begin this spring. At St. Mary’s alone, about 1,000 new stalls are expected for staff.
And utility work will take place throughout downtown to prepare for future construction.
In other words, some days it’s going to be difficult to get around.
Yet Rochester officials are trying to remain positive, promising to keep residents informed through ongoing updates, media outreach and public meetings.
“No other city in Minnesota is experiencing the level of investment in such a short period of time as we are in Rochester,” Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser said. “I would argue, no other city in the U.S. is experiencing this.”
Steinhauser acknowledged there will likely be surprises but said the city would work closely with businesses and residents to make “construction as smooth as possible.”
Downtown businesses are already preparing for construction season, according to Shawn Fagan of the Downtown Alliance. Fagan said RDA members are in the early stages of creating signs, events and marketing campaigns to get people downtown thanks to a $500,000 grant from Mayo Clinic. At the same time, DMC officials are offering a “playbook” of strategies they’ve collected over the past few years to help downtown business owners navigate construction issues.
“We get a lot of people weighing in and a lot of people offering suggestions,” Patrick Seeb, DMC’s executive director said.
Fagan noted downtown Rochester had more than 250 live music performances last year; he expects to exceed that number in 2025.
“We want to create those opportunities there,” he said. “It’s going to be an incredible investment.”
