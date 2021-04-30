The Vikings got some help for the offensive line on Thursday night when selecting former Virginia Tech left tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick. Here are five things to know about the newest Vikings blocker.

1. Darrisaw received only one FBS offer as a two-star recruit out of Maryland's Riverdale Baptist, and that was to Virginia Tech. He would go on to become one of the only true freshmen to start Week 1 in the FBS in 2018, and finished his Hokies career as a three-year starter.

2. Darrisaw ascended in his final college season by not allowing a sack in nine games, according to Pro Football Focus. He is considered a "road grader" in the running game, but he also didn't allow a hit on the quarterback in 2020. At 6-5 and 322 pounds, size was a primary draw to drafting him, according to coach Mike Zimmer.

3. Darrisaw took a prep year at Fork Union Military Academy, where he improved his academic standing before joining the Hokies in 2018. The Virginia academy's strict rules didn't allow him a cell phone or personal computer, according to Roanoke.com. "All that helped his maturity level," his mother, Kim Cherry, said. "Him being disconnected from the outside world — no Twitter, no Instagram, no SnapChat — helped him mature as well."

4. Darrisaw had sports hernia surgery in January. The Vikings felt "very strongly" about their vetting of Darrisaw's health, according to Spielman, despite having to "piecemeal" the medical reports on prospects due to pandemic restrictions.

5. The Vikings feel Darrisaw is a "pure left tackle," said Spielman, who came away impressed by his Zoom interviews during the draft process. He said he didn't personally speak to Darrisaw until Thursday night when he informed him of the pick.