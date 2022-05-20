Camp counselors

Camp Odayin operates specifically for children with heart disease. Cabin counselors are needed for our residential camps in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs and live in a cabin and supervise a group of 6-8 campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org.

Encouraging letters

Help Pinky Swear Foundation write letters to kids with cancer. Using construction paper, washable markers, colored pencils, write encouraging words and pictures to let patients know you are thinking of them. pinkyswear.org.

Deliver a meal

Assist Open Arms of Minnesota. They prepare and deliver free meals specifically tailored to meet the nutrition needs of individuals living with serious and life-threatening diseases. M-F for 1-2 hours midday. openarmsmn.org.

Help in a storm

Provide critical services to ensure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives after tornadoes, floods, fires and other disasters. Salvation Army unit travels across Minnesota, North Dakota, and even the country to serve. Training provided. salvationarmynorth.org.

Donate blood

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. Takes 1 1/2 hours per visit. Must meet eligibility requirements; call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org.

Foot care

Medical professionals with a current license can help Assist Good in the Hood to provide foot care to clients. Opportunity for non-medical assistants to greet clients and perform tasks to assist the providers. Several monthly opportunities. goodinthehood.org.

Check electronics

Help Christian Life Ministries New Day Thrift Store to check small electronics such as radios, tools and small kitchen appliances that have been donated to verify that they are in working order. Little Canada location. clmonline.org.

Volunteer together

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org.

Animal care

Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights lets visitors experience what farm life was like in the past. Help with animal care (goats, sheep, chickens, geese, pigs). Feed and water, replace straw bedding, put animals away for the night. rchs.com.

Be a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. One will be matched with a volunteer to meet about once a month for fun activities. West metro locations. hammer.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.