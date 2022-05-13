Animal care

Gibbs Farm in Falcon Heights lets visitors experience what farm life was like in the past. Help with animal care (goats, sheep, chickens, geese, pigs). Feed and water, replace straw bedding, put animals away for the night. rchs.com.

Mentor a kid

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children 5-16 living in Dakota County who need a positive role model. The program connects volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children to spend 1-4 hours a week doing fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training provided. One year commitment requested. kidsnkinship.org.

Clinic volunteers

St. Mary's Health Clinics seek Spanish interpreters and registered nurses at the Apple Valley location. More at stmaryshealthclinics.org/volunteer or 651-287-7701.

Deliver a bed to a kid

My Very Own Bed provides beds to families who have recently secured stable housing. Deliver beds and bedding. Friday and Saturday deliveries. Great group opportunity. myveryownbed.org.

Be a friend

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. One will be matched with a volunteer to meet about once a month for fun activities. West metro locations. hammer.org.

Pack food boxes

Assist the Food Group with projects for food shelves and pack boxes for Twin Cities Mobile Market free distributions. Projects at warehouse in New Hope. thefoodgroupmn.org.

Sewing project

Help Living Well Disability Services with sewing scarves for clients to wear as part of their daily outfit. Pattern available. If needed, supplies provided as well. Drop off in Mendota Heights. livingwell.org.

Transportation for youth

Quincy House serves teens in grades 6-12 with after-school and summer programs. Provide transportation to and from Mounds View on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon/evenings. quincyhouse.org.

Serve a meal

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. You may be asked to help with some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org.

Computer lab

Project for Pride in Living's Career Center offers a computer lab open to participants for career-related activities. Help provide one-on-one support to adults learning basic computer skills. Offer guidance as they search for employment and educational opportunities online, tutor basic math and reading skills. Weekdays, 3-month commitment. ppl-inc.org.

Give a lift

Help Neighborhood Network for Seniors give a lift to medical appointments. Deliver groceries or run errands for a senior who are living independently, but not able to drive. Four hours a month. Flexible scheduling. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.