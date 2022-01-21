Sing out

The Plymouth Rockers Performing Senior Chorus is celebrating their 31st year and is seeking new singers. Beginning Feb. 7, we will rehearse at St. Mary's of the Lake Catholic Church in Plymouth from 9:30 a.m. to noon. plymouthrockers.org.

Help Afghan families

ServeMinnesota seeks volunteers for the Refugee Response Initiative, with opportunities for about 40 Minnesotans to serve as resettlement navigators for Afghan refugees new to the state. serveminnesota.org/refugee.

BWCA trip for teens

Ely Outfitting Company is sponsoring its third Boundary Waters Teen Essay Contest. The winner receives a fully outfitted, self-guided, five-day, canoe-camping adventure in the BWCAW. No parents or adult guides are allowed. elyoutfittingcompany.com/essaycontest.

Clinic volunteers

St. Mary's Health Clinics provide affordable, accessible quality health care to all individuals. Volunteer opportunities available: Spanish interpreter and registered nurse. Apple Valley location. stmaryshealthclinics.org/volunteer.

Meals for youth

Prepare dinners for youth (ages 16-20) staying at the Lutheran Social Service Metro Homeless Youth Emergency shelter. Prepare meals off-site and deliver to the shelter. lssmn.org.

Horse help

Help River Valley Riders provide therapeutic horseback riding opportunities for people with special needs. Horse leader and side walker needed. You don't need horse experience to volunteer at these sessions — just a willingness to learn. Must be comfortable around horses. Training provided. rivervalleyriders.org.

Calling all makers

Gifts for Seniors serves isolated elders in the community. Make homemade gifts (crocheting, blanket-tying, needlepoint). Can be holiday-specific. Include a card for the senior with your item. Drop off items in Minneapolis. giftsforseniors.org.

Vet to vet hospice

Assist Ecumen Hospice with hospice patients who are fellow veterans. Training and support provided. Flexible scheduling. Minimum four hours a month for six months. Opportunities across the metro area. ecumenhospice.org.

Massage therapy

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Work three hours a month for four months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and your own portable massage chair. avivomn.org.

Evening tutoring

Assist the Good Neighbor Center in St. Paul on M-W evenings. Help students with homework and other activities to enhance learning. 441rice.com.

Thrifty goods

Assist Help out Neighbors, Inc., in South St. Paul. The Clothes Closet thrift store is open to the public and also provides free clothing and household items to clients in need. Sort and tag donations and welcome and assist customers. Weekdays. neighborsmn.org.

Toy library

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a toy lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Help with check in and out, re-shelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.