Mentors and tutors

Quincy House in Mounds View serves at-risk teens dealing with depression, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, truancy, self-injury and homelessness. Help provide a stable ongoing relationship and assist with homework programs. quincyhouse.org.

Data entry

Help Twin Cities Pet Rescue enter veterinary records for foster animals into a user-friendly database. This position is 100% virtual and flexible. Familiarity with veterinary/medical terminology is helpful. Attention to detail, general technology aptitude and internet access are needed to be successful in this role. twincitiespetrescue.org.

Loan assessment

Assist Community Action Partnership of Ramsey & Washington Counties with families in need of reliable transportation. Review applications, assess risk and make the determination to approve or in some instances deny the loan. Must be 18 and have experience in a field such as accounting, investments, banking, loans, etc. caprw.org.

Baby help

Bundles of Love provides clothing, bedding and baby care items for infants in need. Help sew or knit, or assist with events, fundraising and administration. bundlesoflove.org.

Donate blood

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers. 1 1/2 hours a time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org.

Foodshelf packing

The Keystone Community Services food shelves are open and serving approximately 100 families every day. Assist in packing food boxes, unloading food deliveries, processing donations and stocking shelves. M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 2-4 hour shifts. keystoneservices.org.

Thrifty worker

Help is needed at all three Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor and merchandise/organize. Shifts available 7 days a week. 2-3 hour shifts. arcsvaluevillage.org.

Serve a meal

Help the Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities serve meals every day of the week in St. Paul. ugmtc.org.

Provide a ride

Become a volunteer driver and provide rides for JFCS clients through the Garber Transportation Program, which operates Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valid driver's license, car insurance and good driving record required. Contact Dana at dshapiro@jfcsmpls.org to learn more. jfcsmpls.org.

Provide a meal

Purchase, prepare and serve a nutritious meal to 24 guests at Our Saviour's emergency shelter. Needed 365 nights a year. Total time on site is about two hours with dinner served at 7 p.m. Meal sponsorship is also an option. More info at oscs-mn.org/osh-volunteer-opportunities. Sign up at bit.ly/31w4TKA.

Find more:

Hands-On Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.