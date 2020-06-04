Politicians, civil rights legends and pro athletes were among many hundreds who joined family members Thursday afternoon and mourned George Floyd, the man whose death after being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police last week has ignited an outcry around the world.

The private memorial was being held in the sanctuary on the downtown Minneapolis campus of North Central University, located about 3 miles north of the intersection where the unarmed and handcuffed man was arrested on Memorial Day.

The Rev. Jerry McAfee, of New Mission Baptist Church in north Minneapolis, recited a Bible verse to open the service.

University President Scott Hagan followed and announced that the Christian school would start a scholarship in Floyd’s name dedicated to inspiring young black leaders. Hagan challenged other colleges to do the same, to rousing applause.

Singer Tiwana Porter then took the stage and gave a slow and bluesy rendition of “Amazing Grace.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton, tapped to give the eulogy, arrived about 1:20 p.m. with members of the family to the sanctuary as a gospel ensemble filled the space with song.

The casket of George Floyd before a memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.

Also entering with the family was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, in his dress blues with four stars on his shoulders. The chief fired the four officers charged in Floyd’s death.

Outside there was a mood of quiet anticipation. No chanting, shouting or singing, unlike so many public gatherings since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and communities across the nation. Moments later, gospel music boom from loudspeakers to the mourners left outside.

Floyd’s body arrived earlier Thursday morning in a hearse from a north Minneapolis funeral home.

Inside the sanctuary, his golden casket was flanked by white and purple flowers, and an image of the now-familiar mural painted at the street corner where Floyd was pinned to the ground by police was projected above the pulpit.

Attendees lowered the masks and had their temperature taken upon entry, a stark reminder that the service is being held amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Seats were marked with names of attendees, with empty spots in accordance with social distancing requirements.

In attendance were Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey among other Minnesota politicians, along with civil rights leaders Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis, is also there, as are several members of the Vikings. Floyd counted former NBA standout Stephen Jackson among his closest friends. He also is there, along with actor Kevin Hart and rappers Master P and Ludacris.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Alexander Mattison organized the team’s contingent that was joined by Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.

“I felt like it was important,” Rudolph said of their presence. “This is our community. This is our home. I stand for what’s right and I’m against what’s wrong.”

When not greeting one another, mourners stood silently next to the casket holding Floyd’s body as a gospel ensemble sang backed by drums and keyboards.

Outside, tucked under conifers at Elliot Park, kitty-corner from the Trask Worship Center where the memorial will take place, homeless men huddled in tents, some covered in tarps, while throngs of cameras from national and international media stood on tripods.

Across the park, near a wading pool void of water, volunteers largely from the service industry set up tables to distribute free meals. Organizer and local chef Christopher Martin flipped hamburgers on propane and wood grills with another volunteer.

“I just wanted to cook for some people,” Martin said. “I don’t have a lot of money but thought maybe people would donate.”

They did.

Donations, including large ones from Nicollet Diner and USI Fiber, he said, allowed him to start grilling enough burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers to feed about 2,500 people during the service today.

“White people coming here, feeling sad — what happens when all those white people go back to their jobs in the suburbs?” said Jennifer Schnarr of Burnsville, who is white and was outside the memorial venue. “People need to get out there every day.”

The Rev. Jesse Jackson pays his respects to George Floyd before the memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Said Tyrone Burton of Wyoming, Minn.: “I’m here to stand up for rights and my brother George Floyd. There’s a lot that I hope comes out of this — a lot. But what I want are equal opportunities.”

The event is the first of three this week to memorialize Floyd, a black man whose death has given added voice to the decadeslong nationwide debate over how people of color are treated by law enforcement throughout the country.

Another memorial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon in Raeford, N.C., where the 46-year-old Floyd was born. On Tuesday, a funeral will be held in Houston, where he lived much of his life until moving to the Twin Cities about five years ago. Burial will follow that service.

In Minneapolis, the memorial is by invitation only, with attendance limited to roughly 1,000 in the sanctuary and adjacent rooms because of social distancing restrictions due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Sharpton, the civil rights leader, and Floyd family attorney Ben Crump are expected to speak.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.

Star Tribune staff writers John Reinan, Mara Klecker, Rochelle Olson and Pam Louwagie, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.