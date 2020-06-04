Politicians, civil rights legends, celebrities and pro athletes were among hundreds who joined family members Thursday afternoon and mourned in rousing and uplifting fashion George Floyd, the man whose death after being pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police last week ignited an outcry around the world.

The private memorial was held in the sanctuary on the downtown Minneapolis campus of North Central University, located about 3 miles north of the intersection where the unarmed and handcuffed man was arrested on Memorial Day.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump, referencing the disclosure that Floyd had COVID-19 when he died, followed and said, “It was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd, I want to make it clear.

“We’ll pack it in with that other pandemic that we’re far too familiar with in America — the pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd.”

Crump returned and in cadence read off the names of others who have died in recent years while encountering police in America, speaking of “the Philando Castiles of the world” and “the Eric Garners of the world,” he continued, as the names went on and on.

The Rev. Al Sharpton was sure and blunt in his message that social change is there for the taking. Attendees responded over and over with applause, hoots of approval backed by a few seconds from a well-timed organ.

Philonise Floyd speaks at a memorial service for his brother, George Floyd at North Central University Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

“Go home. Get your rest, George. You changed the world, George,” Sharpton said.

“I want us to not sit here and act like we had a funeral on the schedule,” the civil rights leader began. “George Floyd should not be among the deceased. He did not die of common health conditions. He died of a common American criminal justice malfunction.

“He died because there has not been the corrective behavior that has taught this country that if you commit a crime, it does not matter whether you wear blue jeans or a blue uniform, you must pay for the crime you commit.”

Sharpton then turned his attention to President Donald Trump, who held a Bible this week in front of a house of worship in the nation’s capital.

“First of all, we cannot use Bibles as a prop,” he said, “and for those that have agendas that are not about justice, this family will not let you use George as a prop.”

Sharpton, alluding to the police maneuver used to pin Floyd to the pavement for more than 8 minutes, even as he lay silent and motionless.

“Get your knee off our necks,” he said, drawing an analogy with Floyd’s apprehension with the modern African-American struggle in the United States. “We don’t need no favors, just get off of us and we can do and be whatever we can be.”

The first of Floyd’s relatives to speak, Philonise Floyd, recalled growing up with his brother not having much, but being happy playing video games, football, and cooking and dancing with their mother. Those who knew him best called him Perry.

“Everywhere you go, you see people how they cling to him,” the brother said. “They wanted to be around him. ... George, he was like a general. He walks outside and everyone wanted to greet him, wanted to have fun with him. Guys doing drugs and smokers, you couldn’t tell, because when you spoke with George, you felt like you was the president.”

Early on in the service, University President Scott Hagan drew loud applause when he announced that the Christian school would start a scholarship in Floyd’s name dedicated to inspiring young black leaders. Hagan challenged other colleges to do the same, to rousing applause.

Also entering with the family was Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, in his dress blues with four stars on his shoulders. The chief fired the four officers charged in Floyd’s death.

Outside there was a mood of quiet anticipation. No chanting, shouting or singing, unlike so many public gatherings since Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and communities across the nation. Moments later, gospel music boom from loudspeakers to the mourners left outside.

Floyd’s body arrived earlier Thursday morning in a hearse from a north Minneapolis funeral home.

Inside the sanctuary, his golden casket was flanked by white and purple flowers, and an image of the now-familiar mural painted at the street corner where Floyd was pinned to the ground by police was projected above the pulpit.

Attendees lowered the masks and had their temperature taken upon entry, a stark reminder that the service is being held amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Seats were marked with names of attendees, with empty spots in accordance with social distancing requirements, but many there sat shoulder to shoulder.

In attendance were Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey among other Minnesota politicians, along with civil rights leaders Martin Luther King III and the Rev. Jesse Jackson.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson pays his respects to George Floyd before the memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis, Thursday, June 4, 2020.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minneapolis, is also there, as are several members of the Vikings. Floyd counted former NBA standout Stephen Jackson among his closest friends. He also is there, along with actor Kevin Hart and rappers Master P and Ludacris.

Tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Alexander Mattison organized the team’s contingent that was joined by Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck.

“I felt like it was important,” Rudolph said of their presence. “This is our community. This is our home. I stand for what’s right and I’m against what’s wrong.”

When not greeting one another, mourners stood silently next to the casket holding Floyd’s body as a gospel ensemble sang backed by drums and keyboards.

Outside, tucked under conifers at Elliot Park, kitty-corner from the Trask Worship Center where the memorial will take place, homeless men huddled in tents, some covered in tarps, while throngs of cameras from national and international media stood on tripods.

Across the park, near a wading pool void of water, volunteers largely from the service industry set up tables to distribute free meals. Organizer and local chef Christopher Martin flipped hamburgers on propane and wood grills with another volunteer.

“I just wanted to cook for some people,” Martin said. “I don’t have a lot of money but thought maybe people would donate.”

Donations, including large ones from Nicollet Diner and USI Fiber, he said, allowed him to start grilling enough burgers, hot dogs and veggie burgers to feed about 2,500 people during the service today.

The casket of George Floyd before a memorial service at North Central University in Minneapolis.

“White people coming here, feeling sad — what happens when all those white people go back to their jobs in the suburbs?” said Jennifer Schnarr of Burnsville, who is white and was outside the memorial venue. “People need to get out there every day.”

The event is the first of three this week to memorialize Floyd, a black man whose death has given added voice to the decadeslong nationwide debate over how people of color are treated by law enforcement throughout the country.

Another memorial is scheduled for Saturday in Raeford, N.C., where the 46-year-old Floyd was born. On Tuesday, a funeral will be held in Houston, where he lived much of his life until moving to the Twin Cities about five years ago. A private burial will follow that service.

Star Tribune staff writers John Reinan, Mara Klecker, Rochelle Olson and Pam Louwagie, and the Associated Press contributed to this report.