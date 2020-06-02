To help demonstrate solidarity this week, I'm not sharing any new photos, blog posts, videos, or podcasts. Instead, I'm sharing a special podcast episode that I recorded on Friday with my business coach, Dr. Stephen Crawford. Dr. Crawford has been conducting weekly team huddles for his coaching clients every Friday morning, and he conducted a special meeting on May 29th to focus on George Floyd, protests, riots, racism, and advice to business owners.
I asked Dr. Crawford to share his insight for this podcast episode. I'll return to home inspection topics next week.
About:
Dr. Stephen Crawford with Experience Leadership is a founding partner of the John Maxwell Team. For the last fifteen years, he has been developing and training thousands of leaders seeking to improve their leadership skills and increase their impact on the world.
Our weekly podcast can be found at StructureTalk.com, or on most podcast platforms by searching for "Structure Talk".
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From The Home Inspector
Home & Garden
George Floyd, commentary from Dr. Stephen Crawford
To help demonstrate solidarity this week, I'm not sharing any new photos, blog posts, videos, or podcasts. Instead, I'm sharing a special podcast episode that I recorded on Friday with my business coach, Dr. Stephen Crawford.
Home & Garden
Fuel Oil Tanks
If you're buying a house in the Twin Cities with pipes sticking up out of the ground in the yard, heads up. You probably have a fuel oil tank somewhere at the property.
Home & Garden
How to handle home inspections during the COVID-19 pandemic
Governor Walz allowed Minnesota's stay-at-home order to expire yesterday, replacing it with a new order called "Stay safe Minnesota". This new order allows for gatherings to not exceed 10 people. As soon as that order came, our office was flooded with calls from clients who wanted to attend their home inspections.
Home & Garden
Sizing an air conditioner circuit breaker
For air conditioners and heat pumps, we size the wires and circuit breakers in accordance with the information printed on the label, not the simplified sizing charts that we typically rely on.
Home & Garden
Hot water faster
Do you get annoyed with how long it takes to get hot water at your kitchen sink faucet? There's a fix for that.