To help demonstrate solidarity this week, I'm not sharing any new photos, blog posts, videos, or podcasts. Instead, I'm sharing a special podcast episode that I recorded on Friday with my business coach, Dr. Stephen Crawford. Dr. Crawford has been conducting weekly team huddles for his coaching clients every Friday morning, and he conducted a special meeting on May 29th to focus on George Floyd, protests, riots, racism, and advice to business owners.

I asked Dr. Crawford to share his insight for this podcast episode. I'll return to home inspection topics next week.

About:

Dr. Stephen Crawford with Experience Leadership is a founding partner of the John Maxwell Team. For the last fifteen years, he has been developing and training thousands of leaders seeking to improve their leadership skills and increase their impact on the world.