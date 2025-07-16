Opinion | It’s time to phase out Red 40

Unlike in the European Union, synthetic colorants have been used with abandon by American food companies for years — at least until January, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned Red 3 food coloring. Since then, more shoppers are becoming hyperaware of the artificial dyes harbored in the products in their shopping carts, which seems to have driven food companies to question the use of artificial dyes. And it’s possible that other similar synthetic food colorants are next on the FDA’s chopping block — I see you, Red 40, an artificial food coloring that has, bizarrely, become a meme.