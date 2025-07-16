Opinion | It’s time to phase out Red 40

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
So, you’ve found yourself at a Midwest gas station of your choosing, fueling your Subaru as you stroll through the aisles looking for some fuel for yourself on the second leg of your road trip.
For me, since I was a kid, road trips always involved visiting my small-town grandparents, some lakeside lounging and all the Twizzlers straws I wanted. But now I’m wary of some of my once-favorite candies.
The culprit of my anxiety? Food dyes. Synthetic colorants, to be exact — derived from petroleum — that give candies, sodas and other processed foods their extra visual kick. A concern that’s not only on my mind, but on minds at the corporate level, too.
Golden Valley-based food company General Mills announced in June that it would start phasing out artificial dyes and that it aims to be completely artificial-dye-neutral by 2027. Kraft Heinz made similar projections.
Unlike in the European Union, synthetic colorants have been used with abandon by American food companies for years — at least until January, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration banned Red 3 food coloring. Since then, more shoppers are becoming hyperaware of the artificial dyes harbored in the products in their shopping carts, which seems to have driven food companies to question the use of artificial dyes. And it’s possible that other similar synthetic food colorants are next on the FDA’s chopping block — I see you, Red 40, an artificial food coloring that has, bizarrely, become a meme.
Job Ubbink, head of the food science and nutrition department at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, says these colorants serve no purpose other than to “cheer the food up.”