Minnesotans welcome Gaza ceasefire but question what comes next

“Every day without bombs dropping on Gaza is an incredible relief,” one faith leader said.

By Sofia Barnett

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2025 at 1:03AM
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) joined other community organizations hosting a protest at the State Capitol, calling for ceasefire in Palestine and Israel on Oct. 21, 2023. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

News of a ceasefire in Gaza prompted relief among Twin Cities faith leaders and advocacy groups this weekend — but also uncertainty about what the agreement will truly mean for civilians and whether it marks the start of lasting peace.

Israeli hostages being held in Gaza are expected to be freed Monday as part of a ceasefire that also will include the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners plus an influx in food, fuel and other aid to Gaza.

The stand-down comes two years after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing close to 1,200 people, many of whom were civilians, and taking 250 hostages. In the ensuing war, more than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry, which doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants.

Local pro-Palestinian activists described the pause in fighting as both necessary and incomplete, a moment of respite that does not resolve the humanitarian crisis or the political conditions behind it. Supporters of Israel have said that while the future of the deal should be evaluated, the immediate focus should be on providing support to the hostages and their families.

On Sunday, Rabbi Jessica Rosenberg of Jewish Voice for Peace Twin Cities called the ceasefire comforting, but said it did not address “the conditions that led to this violence.”

“Every day without bombs dropping on Gaza is an incredible relief,” said Rosenberg, whose organization opposes U.S. military aid to Israel. “Gaza has been decimated. The people have endured so much death and destruction.”

While Jewish Voice for Peace and other activist groups called for U.S. military policy change, other Jewish organizations focused on relief for Israelis affected by the war.

In a joint statement, the St. Paul and Minneapolis Jewish Federations called the ceasefire a moment to give thanks after “two long years of heartbreak and pain for our community and for our brothers and sisters in Israel.”

“It came because countless individuals refused to give up — families who spoke out, leaders who acted and communities who stood shoulder to shoulder in unwavering faith and solidarity,” the statement said. “Even in our deepest pain, hope endures.”

The federations thanked the U.S. government “for the work it has done on Israel’s behalf,” and urged continued focus on reuniting Israeli families and supporting hostages’ safe return.

The St. Paul and Minneapolis Jewish Federations held separate events last week to remember the lives lost in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel, including Noi Maudi, who taught at the Talmud Torah school in St. Paul before returning to Israel.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas called the deal a “critical achievement.”

“In Judaism, there is no greater mitzvah than the redemption of captives, and prayers for their release are central to our most sacred texts and traditions,” the council said in a statement.

Taher Herzallah, director of outreach and community organizing for American Muslims for Palestine, said the ceasefire is “a welcome step” that ends the immediate bombardment but does not amount to a political solution.

“It’s merely a ceasefire — just the beginning — because it doesn’t address the root cause of the conflict,” Herzallah said.

Herzallah, who has family in Gaza, said relatives are “trying to pick up the pieces of their lives that have been completely shattered.”

“They’re trying to figure out how to continue living in the absence of so many loved ones who have been killed over the last two years,” he said. “Their homes have been destroyed or damaged, the health system has collapsed, and there’s no sanitation or water infrastructure. They’re happy the bombs are not dropping — but it’s a catastrophe beyond description.”

The range of responses reflects how deeply the conflict has resonated in Minnesota, home to growing Arab and Muslim communities and long-established Jewish congregations that have grappled with the war’s political and moral fallout.

Nadiyah Salawdeh, a Palestinian Minnesotan from the West Bank and an organizer with the U.S. Palestinian Community Network, said the ceasefire fulfills an urgent demand but falls short of what Palestinians need to live freely and safely.

“For the past two years, a ceasefire was our immediate demand because it was most urgent,” Salawdeh said. “But a ceasefire, to me, is like the Israeli government just killing Palestinians at a less frequent basis.”

They said that although the pause in fighting is welcome, the conditions remain dire.

“Of course I’m really happy that this happened,” they said. “But I have my reservations. ...The ceasefire isn’t Palestinian liberation. It’s a pause in the escalation of the genocide.”

Eleanor Hildebrandt of the Minnesota Star Tribune and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Sofia Barnett

Intern

Sofia Barnett is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

