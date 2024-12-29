Twin Cities

Gas station employee shoots two people in St. Paul

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting at an ARCO station.

By Eva Herscowitz

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 29, 2024 at 4:18PM

A gas station employee shot two people in St. Paul Sunday morning following an “altercation,” police Sgt. Toy Vixayvong said. The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers received a call around 7:00 a.m. of shots fired at an ARCO gas station at 306 Larpenteur Ave E. Officers who responded to the scene found one victim in the parking lot and another about a block south at the intersection of Mississippi Street and East Wheelock Parkway.

Vixayvong confirmed that the employee, who officers have identified, shot the two people following an altercation. The victims were transported to Regions Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Investigators with the department’s non-fatal shooting unit were on the scene as of 10 a.m. Sunday.

Eva Herscowitz

Reporter

Eva Herscowitz covers Dakota and Scott counties for the Star Tribune.

