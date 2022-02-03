Thank you for checking out Basketball Across Minnesota, my weekly look at some of the state's top hoops stories, from preps to pros. — Marcus Fuller

With his father in the crowd as the Toronto Raptors beat the Miami Heat on Tuesday night, Gary Trent Jr. had flashbacks to all the hours they spent working to make his jumper something that could be his ticket to the NBA.

The former Apple Valley and Duke standout never imagined, though, that his smooth shooting stroke would help him set scoring records in the league at 23 years old.

The basketball world was buzzing this week when Trent tied former Raptor DeMar DeRozan's franchise record of five straight 30-point performances.

"He was there from Day One, ever since I was a little kid, working on every single move and jump shot you see out there," Trent said Tuesday about his dad, Gary Trent Sr. "After seeing it finally full circle and in full play after years and years and years of repetition and working, it's a great feeling and I know he's happy."

Growing up around the Minnesota Timberwolves, Trent had a front row seat to greatness, spending many nights in an NBA locker room around future Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett, his father's teammate.

"He had an uncle relationship with him," Gary Trent Sr. said. "Gave him advice on what it was going to be like in the league."

The younger Trent took what he learned from KG and even surpassed his legendary mentor in one category recently. After blossoming following his trade from Portland to Toronto last year, the 6-6 guard's five consecutive 30-point efforts were one more than KG's high with the Wolves.

Trent's scoring streak is the most compelling individual accomplishment for the the Raptors since Kawhi Leonard earned NBA Finals MVP leading them to a world title in 2019. And even Leonard's longest 30-point run was four straight games that year.

"It's not something I'm chasing," Trent said. "I'm just going out there playing and whatever comes with it, comes with it."

The Raptors are 4-1 during Trent's scorching stretch. He's averaged 32.2 points on 51.7% shooting from three-point range (31-for-60), which includes a career high 9-for-15 shooting from beyond the arc in a win against Atlanta.

In a sign of things to come, Trent averaged 16.2 points in 17 games with Toronto, highlighted by a career-best 44 points in a win against Cleveland. Surely that aided him in signing a three-year, $51.8 million extension last August.

Trent doesn't seem like he's slowing down anytime soon. Neither does the next generation of NBA players from Minnesota making a name for themselves this year.

There's former Minnehaha Academy and Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs, who returned from a thumb fracture in November to have seven straight double-figure scoring games last month, including 22 points vs. the Lakers. Suggs was named to the NBA All-Star Game's Rising Stars rookie roster on Tuesday.

Amir Coffey finished with 27 points as the Clippers defeated the Pacers on Tuesday. He’s playing a career-high 21.9 minutes per game this season.

And, of course, there's ex-Gopher Amir Coffey having a breakout season since becoming a starter recently with the Los Angeles Clippers in his third year. In his last 10 games, the former Hopkins star was averaging 15.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.9 steals, shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three.

"I'm just trying to stay consistent," Coffey said after his 27 points against Indiana on Tuesday. "Continue to stay within our game plan, continue to be aggressive. Just give the team whatever we need from a night-to-night basis."

Coffey's father, Richard, also played for the Gophers and in the NBA. Like Trent, he's had immense family support since the beginning, but their growth now is about continuous work, confidence, and opportunity.

"I've been putting a lot of work in," Coffey said. "Just staying confident and letting it fly when I'm open. Just rolling with it."

Fuller's Five

Five Minnesotans who stood out in the week:

Sophomore Alyssa Ustby is second in scoring for North Carolina this season with 13.2 points per game.

Eli King, Caledonia

The Iowa State recruit and senior guard scored 21 points, including game-deciding jumper to defeat Class 3A No. 1 Totino-Grace, 68-67, erasing a 20-point halftime deficit Saturday.

Alyssa Ustby, North Carolina

The sophomore from Rochester scored 20 points for the Tar Heels in last week's 78-62 upset against rival and No. 21 Duke, hitting 9-for-15 shots, to go with six rebounds and three steals.

Gianna Kneepkens, Utah

The Duluth native earned Pac-10 Freshman of the Week honors for the second straight time Monday and leads the Utes in scoring with 13.7 points per game in conference play.

Ja'Sean Glover, Madelia

The Minnesota Mr. Basketball candidate had the highest scoring game for any high school player in the state this season with 60 points in an 88-50 win Monday vs. Cleveland.

Jasmine Choi, Carleton College

The Maple Grove native was named MIAC player of the week after scoring a career-best 24 points vs. Saint Benedict, and recording 19 points and 14 rebounds in an upset over league-leader Augsburg, snapping a 13-game win streak.

Statistically speaking

New London-Spicer varsity girls head coach Mike Dreier, at left, celebrated his 1,000th career victory.

5 — Consecutive years with a Minnesota boys or girls player named to the McDonald's All-American team after Hopkins senior Maya Nnaji received the honor last week.

18 — Number of years since Macalester men's basketball won at least five straight MIAC games, accomplished by Scots coach Abe Woldeslassie's team Saturday.

40 — Augustana (S.D.) recruit and Hutchinson senior Sam Rensch had back-to-back 40-point games in the past week, including 47 against Southwest Christian.

1,000 — Career victories for New London-Spicer's Mike Dreier, the 15th girls basketball coach in the nation and first in Minnesota to reach that milestone.

Games to watch

Columbia Heights boys at DeLaSalle, Friday, 7 p.m.

The Islanders have a five-game winning streak since they lost to Columbia Heights on Jan. 11. This rematch involves two top-five teams in Class 3A and the Tri-Metro's top title contenders.

Augsburg men and women host St. Olaf, Saturday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The Auggie men's and women's basketball programs are having impressive seasons in Division III with a combined 24-1 conference record, including the men's seven-game win streak.

Basketball Across Minnesota will be published weekly on startribune.com.