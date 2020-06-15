In his quest to always be the biggest, Garth Brooks is taking COVID-19 pandemic drive-in movie concerts to a new level. He’s not just performing for a couple hundred vehicles in one parking lot.

Nope, he’s going to broadcast a concert on June 27 to 300 drive-in theaters around the country, including two near the Twin Cities.

Elko Drive-In at the speedway in Elko New Market, Minn., and River’s Edge Drive-In in New Richmond, Wis. (about an hour east of the Twin Cities) will be carrying the show on their big screens. Other venues might be added.

Tickets cost $100 per vehicle (maximum of six people). Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

The show starts at dusk in whatever time zone you live in. There will be at least 6 feet between vehicles, and local pandemic protocols will be followed.

Brooks will not have a live audience where he’s performing in Nashville.

One of the biggest selling solo artists of all time, the country megastar performed two concerts at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019 as well as a record 11 shows at Target Center in 2014.