Tommies vs. Michigan Tech

12 p.m. Saturday, at Sherman Field in Houghton, Mich.

Radio: KSTP AM-1500

St. Thomas preview: Look for the Tommies to rely on senior quarterback Tommy Dolan on offense. The St. Thomas Academy grad threw for 1,924 yards with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions during the 2019 campaign. Wide receiver Isaiah Hall could break out on offense. The senior transfer from Winona State was a Division II All-America honorable mention at defensive back and has been converted to wideout. Two freshmen starters to watch are right guard Shea Albrecht — 6-4, 318 pounds from Orono — and defensive lineman Jordan Titus — 6-1, 303 pounds from Hutchinson. Fifth-year senior Joe Hird is in his second campaign at cornerback after switching from offense in 2019, when he recorded 25 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Huskies preview: Michigan Tech, which plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, won its home opener 14-10 over Hillsdale College. It was the Huskies' first game in 647 days. Quarterback Will Ark, who is from Green Bay, Wis., and was named to the All-GLIAC second team in 2019, led the comeback win with two fourth quarter touchdown passes. Wideout Jordan Janssen caught seven passes for 115 yards. Still it was the Huskies defense that stole the show, holding Hillsdale to just 10 first downs, 168 total yards of offense and forcing two interceptions.