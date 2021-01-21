7 p.m. vs. San Jose • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

After 3-1 start, six games at home

Preview: This is the start of a season-long, six-game home- stand for the Wild. After facing San Jose for two games, the Wild will play two-game sets against Los Angeles and Colorado. The Wild returned home second in the West Division with six points after going 3-1 on its first road trip of the season. San Jose, at 2-2, is in the middle of the pack.

Players to watch: Wild RW Kirill Kaprizov has a team-high five points. He's tallied at least a point in all but one game. C Joel Eriksson Ek's two goals are the most among Wild forwards. … Sharks C Tomas Hertl's six points lead the team. C Logan Couture has two goals and two assists.

Numbers: The Wild went 19-11-5 at home last season. The third line featuring Eriksson Ek, Jordan Greenway and Marcus Foligno has combined for seven points. … Former Wild LW Ryan Donato has one goal in four games with the Sharks. San Jose is halfway through eight consecutive games on the road to start the season.

Injuries: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello (arm) and G Alex Stalock (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan