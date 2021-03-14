Wild gameday

1 p.m. vs. Arizona FSN, 100.3-FM

Getting familiar

Preview: The Wild and Coyotes meet for the second game of a three-game series that concludes Tuesday in St. Paul. The opener on Friday night morphed from a tight-checking, scoreless contest after two periods to the Kirill Kaprizov Show in the third, when the scintillating Wild rookie posted the first hat trick of his career in Minnesota's 4-0 victory. The teams split a series in Glendale, Ariz., last week, with the Wild winning the opener 5-1 and dropping the finale 5-2.

Players to watch: Wild F Mats Zuccarello had three assists Friday, giving him four goals and 13 assists in 17 games this season. G Cam Talbot (5-4-0-1, 2.60 goals-against average, .912 save percentage) had a 25-save shutout on Friday and will start Sunday. … Arizona D Alex Goligoski has 20 points (5-15-20) in 41 games against the Wild. RW Phil Kessel has 18 points (6-12-18) in 23 games vs. the Wild.

Numbers: The Wild is 15-1-1 when scoring three or more goals this season. Minnesota's power play went 0-for-4 Friday, dropping it to an NHL-worst 6-for-80 (7.5%). Minnesota's penalty kill has been successful on 74 of 87 attempts, good for fifth in the NHL at 85.1%. … Arizona won 36 of 55 faceoffs Friday, including eight of 11 while shorthanded.

Injuries: Wild F Marcus Johansson (upper body) is out. F Marcus Foligno (leg) is uncertain. … Arizona G Darcy Kuemper (lower body) is out.

Randy Johnson