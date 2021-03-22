6:30 p.m. vs. Anaheim • Xcel Energy Center • FSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Preview: The Wild (18-10-1, 37 points) returns home after absorbing 5-1 and 6-0 losses at Colorado that dropped the team from second to third in the West Division, three points behind the Avalanche and six behind first-place Vegas. The Wild has won nine consecutive home games dating to Jan. 31, and Monday's game against the Ducks is part of a three-game homestand. Anaheim also plays here on Wednesday night. … The Wild is 3-1 vs. Anaheim this season, losing the first game 1-0 but winning the past three by scores of 3-2, 3-1 and 5-1. … The Ducks (9-17-6) are last in the West with 24 points and have lost five of six. Saturday, they lost 5-1 at home to an Arizona team that had scored four goals in its previous five games.

Players to watch: Wild F Kevin Fiala has three goals and an assist vs. the Ducks this season, and F Ryan Hartman and C Joel Erkisson Ek each have two goals and an assist. Since his hat trick on March 12, Kirill Kaprizov (10 goals, 15 assists, 25 points) has two assists total. Cam Talbot (6-5-0-1, 2.66 goals-against average, .915 save percentage) will start in goal for the Wild. … Anaheim's line of Adam Henrique, Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry are on a three-game point streak. Rickard Rakell (6-15-21) leads the Ducks in scoring.

Numbers: The Wild gave up 92 shots on goal in the two losses to Colorado. … The Ducks have given up 29 goals in their past six games.

Injuries: D Matt Dumba (lower body) and Wild F's Marcus Foligno (leg) and Kyle Rau (upper body) are out. F Marcus Johansson (upper body) could return. … Anaheim G John Gibson (lower body), D Hampus Lindholm (wrist), D Josh Mason (lower body) and RW Carter Rowney (knee) are on injured reserve.

RANDY JOHNSON