8 p.m. at Vegas • BSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Two-game sweep at Vegas within reach

Preview: The Wild wraps up a four-game road trip with one more matchup against the Golden Knights, who lost 3-2 in a shootout to the Wild on Thursday. That result ended a two-game losing streak for the Wild, which hasn't dropped more than two games in a row this season. With another win, the Wild can finish this trip with five out of a possible eight points. Vegas will still be without C Chandler Stephenson, who is serving a three-game suspension for elbowing.

Players to watch: Wild G Cam Talbot is 6-1-1 with a 1.72 goals-against average, .948 save percentage and two shutouts over his past eight starts. RW Kirill Kaprizov has five points in his past five games, including three goals. … Golden Knights C William Karlsson has a goal in each of his past two games. D Brayden McNabb ended a 66-game goal drought Thursday and had four hits in the game.

Numbers: The Wild had 20 shots miss the net in Thursday's game. Talbot has made 25-plus saves in five of his past six games. … Vegas G Marc-Andre Fleury is one victory shy of tying Ed Belfour for fourth all-time in wins (484). The Golden Knights registered 21 hits Thursday.

Injuries: Wild forwards Marcus Foligno (lower body) and Zach Parise (COVID list) are out. Golden Knights F Ryan Reaves (lower body) has missed the past two games, and D Zach Whitecloud (upper body) is day-to-day.

Sarah McLellan