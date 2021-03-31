9:30 p.m. at Vegas • BSN, 100.3-FM

Wild have had tough luck in Vegas

Preview: Like the Wild, the Golden Knights were also in action Wednesday, hosting the Kings. Vegas started the week with a 4-1 win over Los Angeles. In its last trip to Vegas, the Wild fell 5-4 in overtime and 5-1. Overall, the team is 2-1-1 vs. the Golden Knights this season.

Players to watch: Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek has two goals and an assist against Vegas this season. D Jonas Brodin also has three points in the season series (one goal and two assists). … Golden Knights D Dylan Coghlan scored a hat trick the last time these teams met. RW Mark Stone has seven assists in his past four games vs. the Wild.

Numbers: The Wild is 3-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. The team is 8-2-2 all time vs. the Golden Knights. … Vegas is 2-for-10 on the power play this season against the Wild. The Golden Knights are 3-3 vs. the Wild at home since they entered the NHL.

Injuries: Wild Fs Marcus Foligno (lower body) and Zach Parise (COVID list) are out.

SARAH McLELLAN