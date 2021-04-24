8 p.m. at San Jose • SAP Center • BSN, 100.3-FM

Back-to-back wraps up road trip

Preview: This is the final stop on a four-game road trip before the Wild returns home for seven in a row. The Wild is 4-2-1 vs. the Sharks. These two teams faced off just last week, with the Wild sweeping both games. But the team is 1-1-1 in San Jose.

Players to watch: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello has three goals in his past three games against the Sharks. D Jonas Brodin is one game shy of 600. … Sharks C Tomas Hertl has two goals and an assist over his past four games. D Erik Karlsson has two goals and three assists in six games vs. the Wild this season.

Numbers: The Wild is 5-1-1 in the second half of a back-to-back. The team has given up nine goals in three games at San Jose this season. … The Sharks have dropped seven in a row. San Jose RW Patrick Marleau has played 900 consecutive games.

Injuries: Sharks LW Matt Nieto (lower body) is out.

Sarah McLellan