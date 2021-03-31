9:30 p.m. at San Jose • BSN, 100.3-FM

Trends aren't backing Wild

Preview: This is the start of a back-to-back for the Wild, which will play at Vegas on Thursday after finishing up this series against San Jose. The Sharks won Monday night 4-3 in a shootout, a result that snapped the Wild's three-game winning streak. Overall, the team is 0-3-1 in its past four on the road. The Wild has been outshot in its past seven games.

Players to watch: Wild RW Marcus Johansson is coming off his second multipoint game of the season. His linemate, LW Kevin Fiala, has six points in his past eight games. … Sharks D Erik Karlsson scored twice Monday before ending the shootout in the eighth round. LW Ryan Donato picked up two assists in the game.

Numbers: The Wild didn't have a power play Monday for the second time this season. Opponents have registered 30 or more shots in six of the Wild's past seven games. … The Sharks are 6-6-2 at home. San Jose improved to 6-3-1 when tied after two periods following Monday's victory.

Injuries: Wild Fs Marcus Foligno (lower body) and Zach Parise (COVID list) are out. Sharks F Matt Nieto (lower body) is also out.

Sarah McLellan