9 p.m. at Los Angeles • BSN Plus, 100.3-FM

Wild has several streaks to extend

Preview: The Wild has won five in a row, the third time this season the team has had a win streak of at least five games. Since the run started, the Wild has outscored opponents 22-9. This is the team's final meeting of the season vs. the Kings. The Wild has won five of the previous seven games, including two of three in Los Angeles.

Players to watch: Wild LW Kirill Kaprizov has a goal in three consecutive games. RW Marcus Foligno is on a three-game point streak. … Kings RW Andreas Athanasiou has two goals and three assists over his past four games. C Blake Lizotte had his first career three-point game after chipping in a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Anaheim.

Numbers: Wild LW Jordan Greenway is one game away from 200. RW Nick Bonino is sitting on 299 career points. … The Kings have dropped six of their past nine games. Los Angeles is 8-9-4 at home this season.

Injuries: Wild RW Nick Bjugstad (upper body) has missed eight games in a row.

Sarah McLellan