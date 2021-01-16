8 p.m. at Los Angeles Kings • Staples Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Momentum builds for 2-0 start

Preview: The Wild is back in action against the Kings to complete a two-game series to open the season, looking for its first 2-0 start since the 2015-16 season. The 4-3 overtime rally Thursday was just the second time in Wild history the team overcame a deficit of two or more goals to win its season opener. The Wild has won 10 of its past 17 games vs. Los Angeles.

Players to watch: Wild RW Kirill Kaprizov played 21 minutes, 52 seconds during his three-point NHL debut, the most minutes among Wild forwards. D Jonas Brodin picked up where he left off offensively, scoring the first goal of the season after he had a pair of assists in the team's final playoff game last season. … Kings C Anze Kopitar won 67% of faceoffs Thursday. Goalie Jonathan Quick posted 23 saves.

Numbers: The Wild power play finished 0-for-6 in its debut despite putting 11 shots on net. Goalie Cam Talbot stopped all 13 shots he faced in the third period and overtime. … Los Angeles scored during three different situations Thursday: at 5-on-5, during 4-on-4 and on the power play. D Drew Doughty played a game-high 29:12.

Injuries: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello (arm) and G Alex Stalock (upper body) are out.

Sarah McLellan