8 p.m. at Colorado • Ball Arena • FSN-Plus, 100.3-FM

Wild rolling into road-trip finale

Preview: This is the final test on a five-game road trip that began with a dud. The Wild was blanked 4-0 at Los Angeles in its first game back from a COVID-19 shutdown, but since then the team has gotten better each game — particularly the offense. It's unclear if G Cam Talbot, who has yet to start since clearing the NHL's COVID protocols, and F Marcus Johansson (upper-body injury) will play.

Players to watch: Wild RW Kirill Kaprizov has four points in his past two games. D Carson Soucy assisted on two goals Monday in his return from the COVID list. … Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon has a team-high 18 points. G Philipp Grubauer carries a .932 save percentage.

Numbers: Nine players had at least one point in the 6-2 win Monday at San Jose. C Victor Rask has already matched his goal output from last season (five). … Colorado has been shut out twice in its past four games. The Avalanche is 0-for-16 on the power play over its past six.

Injuries: Wild G Alex Stalock (upper body) is out. Avalanche G Pavel Francouz (lower body) and Ds Dennis Gilbert (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body) are also out.

Sarah McLellan