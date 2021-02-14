6 p.m. vs. Toronto in Tampa, Fla. • FSN, 830-AM

Tampa serving as Raptors' temporary home

Wolves update: After struggling on the road through most of the season, Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is averaging 26.2 points in his past five road games, which includes a 31-point performance against the Charlotte Hornets in Friday's 120-114 loss. .… D'Angelo Russell did not make the trip and is out because of left leg soreness. Jarrett Culver did make the trip as he recovers from a sprained left ankle, but he also is listed as out. … Rookie Anthony Edwards has started each of the past nine games. Since entering the starting lineup, Edwards is averaging 16.4 points per game on 43% shooting. He is shooting 36% on 5.9 three-point attempts per game.

Raptors update: Toronto is playing its home games in Tampa this season because of coronavirus restrictions in Canada. The Raptors are 6-5 in Tampa, 6-9 on the road. The enter Sunday's matchup on two days' rest and are 2-2 in those matchups. … OG Anunoby has missed the Raptors' past eight games because of a calf strain while Yuta Watanabe has missed the past two because of a sprained ankle, but Toronto coach Nick Nurse told reporters last week he expected both to be able to play Sunday. … Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors with 20.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Fred VanVleet, who signed a four-year, $85 million deal in the offseason, is averaging 19.8 points per game. He and Kyle Lowry are each averaging 6.6 assists.

Chris Hine