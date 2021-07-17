1 p.m. vs. Seattle * Allianz Field * ESPN, SKOR North radio (1500)

Preview: The Loons (4-5-3) had their seven-game unbeaten streak ended 11 days ago with a 2-0 loss at Colorado. The Sounders haven't lost this season, an MLS record for an unbeaten streak (8-0-5) to start the season. They are in first place in the Western Conference. … The Loons are 0-7-1 in MLS play against Seattle, gaining a 1-1 draw on May 4, 2019 in the only game played between the teams at Allianz Field. The past three games all have been played in Seattle, including that 3-2 loss in the Western Conference final last December and a 4-0 loss in this season's opener in April. ... Loons striker Ramon Abila is suspended for the game because of a video review in Colorado that found he jabbed an opponent in the back as the teams jostled for possession before a free kick late in the loss to the Rapids.

Injuries: Loons defender Romain Metanire hadn't yet returned to Minnesota from France on Friday after he went there to get his U.S. green card. He'll unlikely to be back by game time. Defender Michael Boxall (upper thigh/groin) is listed as questionable, but coach Adrian Heath said Sunday's game might be a "day too soon" for his return.