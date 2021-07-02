7 p.m. vs. San Jose • BSN, Ch. 23, 1500-AM

Preview: The Loons take a six-game unbeaten streak (4-0-2) into Saturday's game after an unexpected 0-4 start. They've moved from last place to fifth in the Western Conference and now are 4-4-2 overall and 3-2 at home. They've allowed two goals and have four clean sheets in those six games. … Loons coach Adrian Heath was hopeful after Thursday's training that starting attacker Robin Lod will be back from the European Championship and available to play. He sounded less certain that defender Romain Metanire will make it back in time from France, where he is pursuing his U.S. green card. … San Jose arrives 3-7-1 overall and 1-3-1 on the road with coach Matias Almeyda's unique man-marking defensive system. The Earthquakes fired GM Jesse Fioranelli on Wednesday, but Almeyda remained. San Jose won three consecutive games early in the season but has six losses and a draw in its past seven games. … Earthquakes starting midfielder Jackson Yueill is from Bloomington and was a teammate of Loons midfielder Hassani Dotson on the U.S. U-23 team that came within one victory of reaching the Tokyo Olympics in a March qualifying tournament in Mexico.

Injuries: San Jose lists GK Matt Bersano (knee) as out, D Luciano Abecasis (thigh) and MF Carlos Fierro (thigh) as questionable.