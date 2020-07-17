9:30 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake • Disney World, Orlando

ESPN, 1500-AM

Two key Loons could return

Preview: Sunday scratches Ozzie Alonso, at defensive midfield, and Luis Amarilla, at striker, both trained Thursday, and Loons coach Adrian Heath said they’ll both be assessed Friday. He called each a game-time decision, saying, “If they’re both fit and 100 percent, they will play.” Reserve striker Mason Toye, who started for Amarilla before suffering an injury in the second half of the Loons’ 2-1 comeback victory over Sporting Kansas City, is available. … Real Salt Lake defeated Colorado 2-0 in its MLS is Back Tournament opener Sunday after it started the regular season 0-0-2 in March. … Heath on the team’s first of two 10:30 p.m. starts (Orlando time) in an attempt to beat the Florida summer heat: “One of the things this competition has taught us, there’s not a normal.”… Loons defender Ike Opara remains in Minnesota rehabbing what he called, in a tweet, a “pre-existing” condition. … Heath confirmed the team is working to acquire veteran defender Bakaye Dibassy, 30, from Amiens in France’s Ligue 2.

Injuries: Opara is out. Alonso and Amarilla are questionable because of groin injuries.

JERRY ZGODA