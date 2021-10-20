Loons Gameday

7 p.m. vs. Philadelphia * Bally Sports North-Plus, SKOR North (1500-AM)

Preview

The seventh-place Loons ended a three-game winless streak with Saturday's 1-0 victory at Austin FC. But they only kept pace in the Western Conference after both LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake won after them late Saturday night. ... This is the Loons' second and final game this season against an Eastern Conference team in MLS' very uneven schedule. A Sept. 29 game at D.C. United was the only other one in their 34-game schedule because of the pandemic. The Union (12-7-10) is third in the Eastern Conference with 46 points and is undefeated in its past six games (4-0-2). This is Philadelphia's third consecutive road game. It played seventh-place Montreal to a 2-2 draw on Saturday. ... The Loons have never beaten Philadelphia (0-2-1). The Union was the only opponent to win at Allianz Field during its inaugural 2019 season.

Injuries

Loons F Justin McMaster (thigh) is out.