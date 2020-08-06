MINNESOTA UNITED GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Orlando City • at Disney World • ESPN2, 1500-AM

Underdogs collide in semis

Preview: Even with its 3-0-2 MLS is Back tournament record, Minnesota United remains a Las Vegas underdog, even against Orlando City, an underdog itself. "We know no one believes in us, but we're calm, humble and working like we have been," Loons captain Ozzie Alonso said in a post-training interview conducted by a team employee. "Keep working, show what we're made of, work like a team and trust in who we have up front. Do the work and keep going like we have been." … Loons coach Adrian Heath is 2-0-1 against his former Orlando team in his first three seasons in Minnesota … While Orlando City has been quarantined like all MLS teams, does it still have a hometown or home-field advantage? "I'm sure other teams would say we do," Orlando City forward Tesho Akindele said. "But I haven't seen my wife or my son for 40 days, so I don't really feel like I have a home-field advantage."

Injuries: The Loons list starting right back Romain Metanire (hamstring) and midfielder Thomas Chacon (calf strain) as questionable. Heath indicated Monday that Metanire likely will not play but called him a gameday decision. He said striker Luis Amarilla is "fine" and indicated Kevin Molino (hamstring) will play as well. Defender Ike Opara remains out. Orlando forward Dom Dwyer had surgery Friday to repair a torn knee tendon and is out.

JERRY ZGODA