7 p.m. vs. Colorado • FSN, 1500-AM

Five-game unbeaten streak at stake

The 7-5-6 Loons are fifth in the Western Conference and 5-5-4 Colorado is 11th, but the Rapids also have played four fewer games because of seven games initially postponed by COVID-19 positive tests. … The Loons are undefeated in their past five games — 2-0-3 — and won 1-0 Saturday at FC Cincinnati on second-half substitute striker Aaron Schoenfeld’s careening stoppage-time goal. Midfield partners Ozzie Alonzo and Jan Gregus each returned that night as did playmaking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, who came on after halftime after he had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. … The teams played to a 2-2 draw in each team’s final “MLS is Back” tournament group play on July 22. Veteran Ethan Finlay scored twice for the Loons, and Kei Kamara once for the Rapids. Kamara now plays in Minnesota after a September trade brought him and this stipulation to Minnesota: The Loons agreed he wouldn’t play against his former team in this Wednesday night game.

Injuries: The Loons list GK Tyler Miller (hip surgery), D Ike Opara (undisclosed), F Luis Amarilla (ankle) and MF Hassani Dotson (ankle) as out. Colorado lists MF Kellyn Acosta, D Kortne Ford, MF Braian Galvan, MF Collen Warner as not medically cleared to play.

JERRY ZGODA