9:30 p.m. vs. Colorado Rapids at Disney World, Orlando • ESPN, 1500-AM

Loons control their group fate

What’s at stake: Colorado (2-2-0, 0-2-0 in group play) has yet to score a point in the MLS is Back Tournament and needs to win to have a hope of advancing as one of the four best third-place teams. United (3-0-1, 1-0-1) has several more options, needing a victory, draw or a loss by three goals or fewer to move on to the knockout rounds. The Loons can win their Group D if they win against Colorado and Real Salt Lake draws or loses to Sporting Kansas City, or if they defeat Colorado by two or more goals and Salt Lake defeats Kansas City.

Coach says: United coach Adrian Heath thinks his team has slowly been rounding into form in the tournament. In their final group stage game, he’s hoping his team can regain the form it had before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season in March. Overall, though, he’s pleased that the Loons control their future after taking four points from their first two games. “There’s a lot more to come within the group,’’ he said. “I think that the training has been better. I feel as though they’re getting a more of a game day rhythm now, having been out of it for so long. And that’s what I’m looking for: Can we improve?”

Absences: For United, D Ike Opara (injury) is out while M Kevin Molino (hamstring) is questionable. For Colorado, M Jack Price and D Danny Wilson are out on red-card suspensions. D Kortne Ford is also out with a knee injury.

Megan Ryan