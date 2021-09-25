MINNESOTA UNITED FC GAMEDAY

7 p.m. vs. Houston • BSN+, 1500-AM

Loons update: The Loons (9-8-7), who moved into seventh place in the Western Conference with a 3-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Sept. 18, are looking to complete a sweep of the season series with the Dynamo. The Loons defeated Houston 2-0 at Allianz Field on Aug. 7 and 2-1 in Houston on Aug. 28.... Midfielder Emanuel Reynoso sparked the Loons' victory over the Galaxy with two goals. Reynoso had missed the Loons' previous three matches.

Dynamo update: Houston (5-10-11) is in 12th place in the Western Conference. The Dynamo is coming off a 3-2 victory over FC Dallas at home on Sept. 18 and is unbeaten (2-0-1) in its past three games. Before its current streak — which includes a 3-0 victory over Austin and a 1-1 draw with the Galaxy — Houston was winless in its previous 16 matches (0-8-8). That stretch included the two losses to the Loons. Midfielder Fafa Picault leads the Dynamo with 10 goals in 24 games.

Injuries: For the Loons, Justin McMaster (thigh) and Jan Gregus (undisclosed) are out and Hassani Dotson (knee) is questionable. Dynamo F Nico Lemoine (right groin) and D Adam Lundkvist (lower body) are out. MFs Adalberto Carrasquilla (lower body) and Corey Baird (lower body), GK Marko Maric (left leg), and F Tyler Pasher (lower body) are questionable.

JOEL RIPPEL