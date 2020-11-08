5:30 p.m. vs. FC Dallas • FSN, 1500-AM

Loons enter unbeaten in seven

Preview: It’s Decision Day in MLS, the regular season’s final day on which every team will play either at 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. Central. The Loons are one of the evening games. They could with a victory climb from fifth place into fourth, gaining the final Western Conference home playoff berth, or drop as low as eighth, depending on if they lose or draw and what other teams do. … The Loons are 8-5-7, including 4-1-3 at home, and bring a seven-game unbeaten streak (3-0-4) to Allianz Field. FC Dallas is 9-5-7 and 1-4-3 on the road. It has beaten Inter Miami and Houston and won at Nashville in its past three games and is unbeaten in its past four. … The Loons are 0-4 at Toyota Stadium and 3-1 against Dallas at Allianz Field. They lost 1-0 at home on June 29, 2018, in their second MLS season.

Injuries: The Loons list MF Ozzie Alonso (hamstring/leg), MF Jacori Hayes (groin) and F Aaron Schoenfeld (calf) as out and announced Saturday that F Luis Amarilla underwent successful surgery on his ankle. Loons coach Adrian Heath said Amarilla will begin his rehabilitation in Minnesota before he returns home to South America while his future for next season is determined. GK Tyler Miller and D Ike Opara also remain out for the season. Dallas lists midfielders Paxton Pomykal and Bryan Acosta as not medically able to play.

JERRY ZGODA