5p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park * FS1, SKOR North (1500-AM)

The Loons traveled to Los Angeles on Friday, a day early, as they did to the West Coast in pre-COVID-19 days. They trained lightly there on Saturday. Win or draw and they make the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Lose and they will have to depend on other teams to get in. "The mood's been great," coach Adrian Heath said Saturday after training. "We had a really good week's work. I'm confident we can get the result we need. We might not need it, we don't know yet." … Loons captain and defensive midfielder Ozzie Alonso is suspended because of yellow-card accumulations reached when he received another in the 72nd minute during last Sunday's clutch 2-1 home victory over Sporting Kansas City. The Loons will plug-and-play versatile Hassani Dotson alongside veteran Wil Trapp. "This is the moment people like Hassani come to the fore because we know what he's going to deliver," Heath said. ... Watch out for set pieces against a Galaxy team that has spent big on skilled players, including Mexican star Chicharito's $6 million salary. "We've done quite well on set pieces this season," Heath said. "But when you play really good teams, they have good quality going into the box. They've got good size and then they've got guys like Chicharito. That one-moment lapse of concentration and it's in the back of the net. That's where he has made his living." … This is the Loons' first visit to Dignity Health Sports Park this season after a 1-0 loss to the Galaxy in August and a 3-0 victory in September, both at Allianz Field. ... Loons keeper Tyler Miller played two seasons for Los Angeles FC and knows the Galaxy's home field well. "I love it," Miller said. "I've played many big games there with LAFC, so I know how rowdy that crowd can get. I know how quickly things can change, too. No lead is safe there." ... For as much as there is at stake, seats on the ticket markets Saturday were going for as little as $15.

Injuries: Heath called his team healthy except for a "few bumps and bruises," except for injured rookie Justin McMaster.