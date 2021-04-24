7 p.m. vs. Real Salt Lake • CW23, 1500-AM

Abila's home debut put on hold

Preview: Newly acquired Argentine striker Ramon Abila made his MLS debut as a second-half sub in last week's season-opening, 4-0 loss at Seattle but trained on his own during the week and won't play Saturday, coach Adrian Heath said. Heath said Abila is still recovering from a minor hip operation. "We want to get it completely cleared," he said. "We don't want to keep trying to train him through this injury. We'll probably save him for another day, whether next week or the week after."… The Loons will play in front of their own fans for the first time in 552 days, since an October 2019 first-round playoff loss. … Real Salt Lake is the only team that had a bye in the season's opening week. … The Loons have not lost to Real Salt Lake since a 1-0 defeat on June 17, 2017. … Real Salt Lake coach Freddy Juarez played for the Minnesota Thunder from 2004–07.

Injuries: Loons list F Abila, D Bakaye Dibassy (thigh), MF Niko Hansen (thigh) and D Ike Opara (undisclosed) as out.

JERRY ZGODA