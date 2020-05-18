Game off: Inside Star Tribune sports during the pandemic
This week we asked some of our sports department colleagues to share what their lives have been like without the usual routines of news, practice and games to guide them.
Monday: Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan
Tuesday: Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine
Wednesday: Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling
Thursday: Senior editor Naila-Jean Meyers
Friday: Night sports editor Kevin Bertels
Saturday: Gophers football writer Megan Ryan
