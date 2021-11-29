Niners running back Elijah Mitchell found plenty of holes in the Vikings defense Sunday.

DEEBO SAMUEL

49ers receiver

Yes, he is a receiver, but he did most of his damage Sunday out of the backfield. He took six carries for 66 yards, including a 49-yarder, and scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving with a groin injury. His five rushing TDs this season are the most for a receiver since the AFL/NFL merger.

ELIJAH MITCHELL

49ers running back

It was not a surprise that San Francisco was able to gash the Vikings on the ground. Back from an injury, Mitchell took the most advantage with 27 carries and 133 of his team's 208 rushing yards. While Samuel, a receiver, had one catch, Mitchell had five on six targets.

KENE NWANGWU

Vikings kick returner

For the second time in four weeks, the rookie returned a kickoff for a touchdown, this one a 99-yarder to go with his 98-yarder against the Ravens. He's the first Viking since Cordarrelle Patterson in 2015 to have two kick return TDs in a season.