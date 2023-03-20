More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Wild beat Capitals 5-3
The Wild defeated the Washington Capitals 5-3 at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: St. Michael-Albertville fights past Hopkins to win Class 4A state championship
St. Michael-Albertville defeated Hopkins 71-70 to win the Class 4A state basketball tournament on Saturday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Benilde-St. Margaret's wins Class 3A state championship
Benilde-St. Margaret's won 66-60 over Stewartville in the Class 3A state championship game on Saturday at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
www.startribune.com
Gallery: Mountain Iron-Buhl's dominant win over BOLD for Class A state championship
Mountain Iron-Buhl and BOLD faced off during the Class 1A girls' basketball state tournament championship game at Williams Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday. Mountain Iron-Buhl won decisively, 52-21 to win the state title.